What we learned from Chicago Cubs spring training, including Pedro Strop still rocking his hat to the left and Willson Contreras being ‘proud’ of trade rumors

Pedro Strop wasn’t hard to miss Saturday when he officially joined Chicago Cubs camp.

Still rocking his hat to the left and a big smile, Strop was a welcomed presence at the complex. He watched Jake Arrieta, Shelby Miller and Tyson Miller’s side sessions next to a fence near the bullpens. Strop later played catch before heading back inside. It wasn’t hard to tell Strop was excited to be back in Cubs gear.

“It’s nice just to have him back walking around the clubhouse; I don’t know, it makes me smile, makes me happy to see him,” manager David Ross said. “I think it makes a lot of guys happy. It’s one of those things that a lot of us around here have anticipated once we knew he was going to be joining us and have been excited about, so today was that payoff of finally seeing Stropy.”

Now that he’s on site in Arizona, Strop officially enters the mix to win a spot in the bullpen. He should throw off the mound in the coming days.

“I told him I have an office now, that if he needed to talk to me he could come in the office,” Ross said. “That was fun to say.”

Here are three other takeaways from Cubs camp Saturday.

1. Willson Contreras isn’t looking too far ahead.