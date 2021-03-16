Which left-handers will be in the Chicago Cubs bullpen? Evaluating David Ross’ options after Brad Wieck’s spring training debut.

Part of the Chicago Cubs’ strategy in building a pitching staff — and the bullpen in particular — centers on how many 26-man roster spots they want to allot for left-handed relievers.
Cubs manager David Ross said Monday there is “for sure” more than one left-hander who has put himself on the team’s radar and in the mix to open the season in the bullpen. Lefty Brad Wieck made his Cactus League debut in Monday’s 4-4 tie with the Chicago White Sox. Wieck tossed a perfect sixth inning, recording a strikeout and two popouts; his fastball hovered around 92 mph.
Wieck was delayed early in camp because of a hamstring issue, but Ross believes the work he put in over the offseason put him ahead of schedule at the onset of spring training.
“So we’ll wait and see just how the rest of spring plays out,” Ross said. “But he’s in a good spot and we’ll judge that as kind of how the roster shakes out.”
Although teams might find more pinch-hitting opportunities in 2021 after the removal of the designated hitter from the National League, Ross doesn’t see left-handers having more value. He said there was still a lot of pinch hitting last year in the NL even with the DH. Ross said it would be nice to have multiple lefties in the bullpen.
“There’s always going to be value from from left-handers — you need a mix,” Ross said. “We didn’t use a lot of those guys last year. There’s certain reasons with guys being not completely healthy and then picking up (Andrew Chafin) right there at the back end of the season. ... But just having guys that can get guys out in general is really the main thing.”
The Cubs are likely to carry an extra arm, which would give them a 14-man pitching staff. Someone such as Alec Mills or Shelby Miller could be a swing reliever, pitching multiple innings or in spot starts, as part of a nine-man bullpen. Ahead of camp breaking in two weeks, it’s worth breaking down the left-handers who have a shot at being part of the bullpen to open the season.
Andrew Chafin
Chafin appears to be the safest bet to be one of Ross’ left-handed bullpen options.
Although his overall numbers haven’t been great this spring (three runs in four innings), the five strikeouts and zero walks are encouraging. The Cubs won’t base their roster decisions solely on spring performances, and the organization can’t fully rely on what it saw during last year’s abbreviated season either. Track record matters too, and Chafin was a reliable reliever for the Arizona Diamondbacks in four of his five seasons in their bullpen.
Chafin, 30, can occasionally walk too many hitters, but he’s always a threat to punch out hitters with his 95 mph fastball, an asset for any bullpen.
Kyle Ryan
Time could be running out for Ryan to have enough time to prepare for the season. He has not pitched in a Cactus League game. After Tuesday’s day off, the Cubs have 13 exhibition games remaining.
Ryan’s start was delayed because of protocols that included spending 11 days on the COVID-19 list; he was activated Feb. 28. He threw a bullpen session last week and continues to ramp up, but he needs to get into a game. This week will be key to his progress.
Brad Wieck
Wieck looked good in his spring debut Monday, a good step in trying to build up in time for the season. He missed most of last season with a right hamstring strain, so it’s concerning another hamstring problem cost him time at the outset of camp.
During his healthy 2019 with the Cubs as a trade-deadline acquisition from the San Diego Padres, Wieck was a strikeout machine. He struck out 47% of the 38 batters he faced in 10 innings (14 appearances). If he can get back to his 2019 fastball velocity — 94 mph average, maxing out at 97 mph — Wieck would give Ross a strikeout threat and be an option against right-handed hitters.
Wieck possesses reverse splits in his 50 career big-league outings: Left-handed hitters have hit .238/.269/.556 with an .824 OPS, compared with right-handed hitters posting a .177/.282/.365 slash line and .646 OPS.
Rex Brothers
Brothers has been the Cubs’ best reliever this spring. He hasn’t allowed a run in five appearances (five innings) while striking out five and giving up only two hits and one walk. He certainly has caught the team’s attention with his performance.
Ross used Brothers early in Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Angels so the journeyman reliever could be tested against a lineup that featured most of its regular-season starters. He said Brothers looked good in the outing after the 33-year-old didn’t allow a run, working around a walk of Mike Trout and striking out Anthony Rendon to end the sixth inning.
“Everything’s been around the zone; he’s throwing strikes,” Ross said. “That’s really the only issue he’s had in his career is being around the plate, and that hasn’t even been a blip on the radar for spring training.”
Working against Brothers is the fact he isn’t on the 40-man roster. His career-long command issues make him a risky addition, though the Cubs could add him and try to build on his spring training success. Even though they’re only exhibition games, it’s hard to argue against his performance the past two weeks.