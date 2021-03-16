Which left-handers will be in the Chicago Cubs bullpen? Evaluating David Ross’ options after Brad Wieck’s spring training debut.

Part of the Chicago Cubs’ strategy in building a pitching staff — and the bullpen in particular — centers on how many 26-man roster spots they want to allot for left-handed relievers.

Cubs manager David Ross said Monday there is “for sure” more than one left-hander who has put himself on the team’s radar and in the mix to open the season in the bullpen. Lefty Brad Wieck made his Cactus League debut in Monday’s 4-4 tie with the Chicago White Sox. Wieck tossed a perfect sixth inning, recording a strikeout and two popouts; his fastball hovered around 92 mph.

Wieck was delayed early in camp because of a hamstring issue, but Ross believes the work he put in over the offseason put him ahead of schedule at the onset of spring training.

“So we’ll wait and see just how the rest of spring plays out,” Ross said. “But he’s in a good spot and we’ll judge that as kind of how the roster shakes out.”

Although teams might find more pinch-hitting opportunities in 2021 after the removal of the designated hitter from the National League, Ross doesn’t see left-handers having more value. He said there was still a lot of pinch hitting last year in the NL even with the DH. Ross said it would be nice to have multiple lefties in the bullpen.