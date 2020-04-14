White Sox are prepared for whatever changes are coming to the 2020 season — including empty stadiums: ‘Players have to be understanding and a little bit lenient, as well as MLB’

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Lucas Giolito was locked in.

The White Sox ace went the distance Aug. 21, allowing just three hits while striking out 12 in a 4-0 victory against the first-place Twins in front of 31,389 last season at Target Field in Minneapolis.

It was a big-time performance in front of a big audience.

If there’s baseball in 2020, there is a good chance games will take place without any fans in the stands as a precautionary step to combat the spread of COVID-19.

While the preference always is to play in front of a crowd, Giolito said the players would make the necessary adjustments.

“For me, personally, I really love to feed off the crowd’s energy, whether that’s at home and everyone’s rooting for me or if we’re on the road and I want to shut all the other fans up,” he said during a March 31 conference call. “I like that part of the game. I think it’s a big part of the game. The more fans that are packed into a stadium, the more exciting a game can be, the more it adds to it.