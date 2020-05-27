Will Mitch Trubisky be able to handle pressure from Nick Foles in the Chicago Bears’ QB competition? ‘That’ll be the big question,’ Matt Nagy says.

So how will this dynamic effect Trubisky, who not long ago was thought to be the Bears’ long-term answer at the position but now is in a contract year fighting to remain the starter for Week 1?

On NBCSN, Rich Eisen pressed Nagy on whether Trubisky would be able to hold up to a pressure-packed competition that will be scrutinized from every angle. If Nagy has pushed Trubisky over the last two seasons to become mentally stronger, to strengthen his next-play mentality, are the Bears concerned about how he’ll respond with his job security shakier than it ever has been?

How, Eisen wondered, will Trubisky handle the push from Foles to take his job?

“That’ll be the big question,” Nagy said. “All he can do, and the discussions that we’ve had is you can only control the opportunity that you have right now. Control what you can control. He has gotten to this point through a lot of hard work. And now? The way he has been in these meetings that we’ve had, in these discussions that we’ve had, I absolutely love his attitude. I don’t think he could have handled this situation any better.