Winners and losers from Selection Sunday, including Illinois having ‘the easiest advance to the Final Four’ and only 1 Indiana team making the NCAA Tournament field

Winner: Illinois gambling outfits

While it’s illegal for gambling companies in Illinois to take bets on games involving in-state schools, there’s no way for more than one Land of Lincoln team to be alive after the Round of 32. That’s because, assuming neither is knocked off in the first round, Illinois and Loyola would meet in the second round.

The result is fewer tournament games potentially off limits to this state’s bettors.

Loser: Suckers

Those gambling outfits advertising on the selection show are going to make their money back and then some because people who shouldn’t be betting on the tournament won’t be content to stick to their office pool, which they’ll also probably lose.

Winner: The Jackson 5

In pop culture consciousness, there are several songs about Indiana, the exclusive home of this year’s NCAA Tournament. It was always a safe bet that the one to get the most play would be the Jackson 5's “Goin’ Back to Indiana,” introduced on the group’s 1971 special from Gary, Ind.

Its status was confirmed when it showed up in a credit card ad with Charles Barkley, Samuel L. Jackson and Spike Lee.