Winners and losers from the Chicago Bears’ Week 14 win

Interim Texans head coach Romeo Crennel could not possibly have helped his chances of landing the job.

Even overlooking just how bad his team looked against the Bears, consider how he left Watson in a game long past the point at which the Texans had a chance. The guy was sacked six times, the last of which came on the game’s last play. That’s Jim Boylen-level stubbornness right there.

Winner: Hannah McNair

Sitting in the suite with Cal McNair was his wife, Hannah, who looked unethused, and therefore was perfectly reflecting the perspective of Texans fans everywhere.

Loser: Deshaun Watson

Watson took a beating, and not just in a “look at these two 2017 draft picks” way. After an incomplete pass on third-and-goal play at the Bears’ 1 late in the third quarter, he was on the ground in obvious pain. Harlan initially said Watson was out of breath, but then a gesture gave the impression impact had been below-the-belt.

“You know where he got hit,” Harlan said before segueing to ads.