With no games and no patrons, sports bars scramble to stay afloat during the coronavirus shutdown

The Wrigleyville bar is near and dear to Iowans, and one of its founders is a University of Iowa graduate.

"One day (16 years ago) we hung the flag and we became an Iowa bar," Bishop said. "We get everyone from Iowa. It's amazing how many (Iowa State) Cyclone fans we get here too. We just have an Iowa gravitational pull."

The NCAA canceled winter and spring sports, and with the unpredictability of the virus and its spread, fall football isn't a given. So college sports bars such as Merkle's share the same hardships and uncertainty as their pro counterparts.

Bishop has scoured his books for place to cut corners, such as cable _ because who needs a Direct TV subscription when live sports aren't airing anyway?

"We're trying to work with like 60 or 70 vendors on getting a little bit of relief," he said. "It's funny. You would think we would have nothing to do as a bar owner when we close our bars for 14 days, but ... this is the busiest time of my life.

"I'm busier now than when we're open and not making any money. The irony there is hilarious."