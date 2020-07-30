Without fans in the stands, the Cubs have supplied their own energy. ‘It honestly kind of brings me back to college,’ Kris Bryant said.

“Every good team I’ve been on, whether short or long, that’s the overall mantra of the group,” Ross said. “A togetherness, a totality of each player coming together and being committed to the success of the team.

“Individual stats may not matter this year, but performance definitely as players, they care about that part of it.”

The clutch hitting throughout the lineup and the contributions of the rotation through the first five games have collectively raised the bar.

“The narrative that stats don’t matter, I can buy a little bit,” Ross said. “But players want to do well and put up numbers. That never changes. I don’t think that will ever change.”

Even a bullpen that has had allowed 15 runs on 15 hits and 14 walks in 15 innings hasn’t sulked during games.

Their applause after every defensive gem or hit is heard louder away from Wrigley Field, where they sit under the bleachers in left center with artificial noise piped in.

“They’re adults that have bought into this environment and are trying to make the best of a tough situation, which I think is the most rewarding thing about what I’ve seen so far,” Ross said. “Each guy is trying to make the best of no fans.