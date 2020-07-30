Without fans in the stands, the Cubs have supplied their own energy. ‘It honestly kind of brings me back to college,’ Kris Bryant said.

The rhythmic clapping from the visitors’ dugout echoes throughout the virtually empty ballpark, with the acknowledgement of giddy teammates sitting as far as 370 feet away.
This is as good as support gets for the Chicago Cubs this season, without the help of passionate fans who normally travel by the thousands to places like Great American Ball Park to watch their team at cheaper ticket prices and better seats than are available at Wrigley Field.
Manager David Ross and his players have embraced the uniqueness of the 60-game season and relish the opportunity to supply their own energy.
“It’s not anything I’ve done,” Ross said Wednesday. “They’ve made it a priority to lift each other up and try to bring that energy we usually rely on from fans. Fans are greatly missed, and they bring so much to a game we’re missing. But there’s a lot of freedom in our dugout to cheer. If you want to be a little loud, it’s encouraged.
“We have to create our own environment and have fun. We can’t worry about what other teams may think or what other people may think. We’re going to have fun and create our own space. We’re the only ones here in this little bubble that’s having to deal this and for our group.”
Third baseman Kris Bryant said “the dugout has been crazy.”
“It honestly kind of brings me back to college,” he said, “in that there aren’t too many people in the stands, and you’re just going crazy in the dugout. Maybe we’re going overboard a little bit in terms of saying things to the other team, but we all kind of expected that this year because it’s very strange baseball for everybody involved. So you’ve got to make the most of it.”
Aside from the chirping that led to some tension during Saturday’s 8-3 loss to the Brewers, the Cubs have been largely supportive of their teammates.
That has been more noticeable in this four-game series against the Reds, whose grounds crew has responded with applauding and clicking of the seats past the first base dugout.
“Each team trying to find their way,” Ross said. “This is the way it’s working for us now.
“It’s fun to come to the park. We don’t have a lot of outside interaction with other people. The fact these guys have taken that and bonded with one another and created that energy is awesome. I can’t say enough from what these guys bring on a daily basis.”
With nearly two-thirds of the regular season trimmed and a lingering sense that the core of this team might not be together much longer, players like Anthony Rizzo and Javier Baez have stressed that individual statistics take a back seat to team goals.
“Every good team I’ve been on, whether short or long, that’s the overall mantra of the group,” Ross said. “A togetherness, a totality of each player coming together and being committed to the success of the team.
“Individual stats may not matter this year, but performance definitely as players, they care about that part of it.”
The clutch hitting throughout the lineup and the contributions of the rotation through the first five games have collectively raised the bar.
“The narrative that stats don’t matter, I can buy a little bit,” Ross said. “But players want to do well and put up numbers. That never changes. I don’t think that will ever change.”
Even a bullpen that has had allowed 15 runs on 15 hits and 14 walks in 15 innings hasn’t sulked during games.
Their applause after every defensive gem or hit is heard louder away from Wrigley Field, where they sit under the bleachers in left center with artificial noise piped in.
“They’re adults that have bought into this environment and are trying to make the best of a tough situation, which I think is the most rewarding thing about what I’ve seen so far,” Ross said. “Each guy is trying to make the best of no fans.
“We rely on so much energy from fans. The fact they’re picking each other up in that respect, and you see guys pointing to the bullpen when they hit homers or big hits. It really feels like a total group that cares about one another and has each other’s back is nice.”
The relentless support occurs in the midst of the coronavirus and the new safety protocols that surround the coaches and players constantly.
Pitching coach Tommy Hottovy, a COVID-19 survivor, described Monday’s first travel day as a “surreal feeling,” from flying to Cincinnati on the day of the game with masks on the flight and later sitting through a rain delay for an hour and 37 minutes.
“There was a lot to process,” heHottovy said.
But winning the first two games and the vocal support provided some ease.
“You can see how much fun guys are having, how free they are,” Hottovy said.
