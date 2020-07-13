Yu Darvish hasn’t closed the door on opting out of this Chicago Cubs season — particularly because of the COVID-19 testing delays in MLB

Darvish said it’s customary for people in his native Japan to wear masks when they are sick. He immediately thought of the safety of his family when the pandemic struck this spring.

“It was tough because I have small children (with me) during the spring,” Darvish said. “We had a lot of thoughts about that. It was a tough decision, but everybody’s (playing).

“All my teammates have families. Everyone has concerns, but everybody decided to play. So it makes it a little bit easier for me to make the decision to play.”

Darvish said he was surprised to learn that Cubs pitching coach Tommy Hottovy was quarantined for 30 days after contracting COVID-19.

“At some point, I think everyone is going to get (the coronavirus),” Darvish said. “It’s good to know somebody has it and has experience, so I’ll be able to ask him any questions. I’m glad he’s OK now.”

Assuming Darvish sticks with his commitment to play, the Cubs expect plenty of production from him based on his strong second half and his repertoire of pitches that now includes what he calls a “supreme” pitch -- a hybrid two-seam, split-finger fastball.