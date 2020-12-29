Yu Darvish learns of his impending trade from the Chicago Cubs to the San Diego Padres via Twitter: ‘What kind of system is it?’

Yu Darvish is one of the most active major-league players on social media.

But the Chicago Cubs ace seemed bewildered to find out he will be traded to the San Diego Padres in a seven-player deal via Twitter and not from either team.

“Information that seems to have confirmed my trade came out from a leading source, but my cell phone does not ring,” Darvish tweeted Monday night in Japanese, which was translated by Google. “What kind of system is it?”

Darvish has been aware his name was floated in trade rumors, but neither the Cubs nor Padres had announced the trade as of Monday night. Approval of medical reports usually is the last prerequisite before players are informed of a deal.

This might be one of the few times Darvish, the runner-up to Trevor Bauer for the 2020 National League Cy Young Award, has been thrown for a curve.

