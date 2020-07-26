Yu Darvish remains in search of an effective splitter after an ineffective outing against the Brewers: ‘He was frustrated with himself'

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Chicago Cubs need Yu Darvish to return to his 2019 form sooner than he might think.

Darvish didn’t walk a batter while striking out five in his first start of 2020 on Saturday against the Milwaukee Brewers. But he labored from the beginning, missed his target frequently and lasted only four innings in an 8-3 loss at Wrigley Field.

Manager David Ross said he pulled Darvish because of the heat -- and because the right-hander needed 73 pitches to get through four innings.

“You could see the body language,” Ross said. “He was frustrated with himself.”

Darvish, who allowed three runs on six hits, believed he could have thrown at least 80 pitches but acknowledged he needed 20 pitches just to get through the first inning. A botched rundown increased his total to 46 after two.

Darvish paused for several seconds before addressing which pitches needed polishing.

“I need to work on my splitter and changeup,” Darvish said. “My fastball and two-seam fastball are good.”