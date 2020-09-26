St. Louis young players having difficulties

ST. LOUIS - Last October, they were the homegrown and fresh-faced newcomers soaking in their first major league champagne celebration.
Now?
Many in the same group are either missing or searching during the Cardinals’ white-knuckle attempt to sneak into baseball’s expanded postseason.
These names are certainly not the only ones struggling on this meandering team. But their slumps and dips and dives could be the most concerning of the bunch.
The Cardinals entered the 2019 postseason, their first in three years, with a collection of young players who, a) had been drafted and developed by the organization and, b) were finally getting their first sip of October.
Position players in the group were utilityman Tommy Edman, shortstop Paul DeJong and center fielder Harrison Bader.
Pitchers were starters Jack Flaherty and Dakota Hudson, and relievers Ryan Helsley, Genesis Cabrera and Daniel Ponce de Leon.
An organization that places great value on the draft-and-develop model and the annual contention it is supposed to provide could point to a fresh batch of homegrown Cardinals as one of the reasons to believe the 2019 return to the postseason would become another long stretch without a postseason missed.
Hopes were high for the new wave. Then the wave receded.
Flaherty’s ERA is up to 4.91 after he allowed four hits and walked four more in five innings of Friday’s first game of a doubleheader, a 3-0 loss in which every run the Brewers scored came against him. His mechanics are messed up.
He’s pitching in a different gear than he was last season, when he spent the second half making good hitters look lost.
Hudson, who was pitching splendidly this season, has been shut down after an elbow injury ejected him from the equation.
DeJong entered Friday’s doubleheader against the Brewers with a career-low on-base plus slugging percentage (.680). He’s had one extra-base hit in his last 17 games.
Edman’s OPS (.701) has dropped nearly 150 points from his breakout rookie season.
Bader has hit better than he did in 2019, but not like he did in 2018. His awesome August has cooled since September.
Cabrera has been the most impressive of the bunch from start to finish. Ponce de Leon and Helsley are proving in real time that shaky starts can be largely wiped away by strong finishes. These three need more of their peers to follow their lead.
Instead of listing this lineup’s shortcomings for the millionth time, let’s look at a potential trend, and the effects of that trend on this lackluster offense.
Almost as a whole, the team’s collection of young hitters who were deemed important enough to make the 2019 postseason roster have taken a step back in 2020.
These are not veterans trying to scratch out production past their prime years, like Matt Carpenter.
These are not brand new rookies who are going to ride the welcome-to-the-bigs roller coaster, like Dylan Carlson. These are supposed to be players who have a potent blend of youth, experience and confidence. And something appears to be off.
The season’s COVID-19 implications, including the two-week pause that complicated routines and welcomed players back with a gauntlet of games, must of course be factored into the conversation.
DeJong, specifically, had to recover from and work his way back from a positive test. Going from stalled to full throttle is hard for any player, less experienced ones perhaps more than others.
Pushing back against that assumption is fair too, though, considering there are plenty of examples of young players, even some who have recovered and returned from COVID-19, who are having strong seasons elsewhere.
No one realistically expected the young Redbirds to fly to new heights together all at once. So many of them dipping in unison, though, has to be a concern. Simply stamping COVID-19 on the topic would be convenient, but probably not accurate.
The Cardinals have to spend time this offseason investigating what, other than the virus, weakened the wave.
Until then, time remains for sure.
DeJong changes this lineup if he can find his power switch and flip it. The August edition of Bader’s .559 slugging percentage would work wonders right now.
With one swing in Friday’s second game, a win that secured a split, Edman turned the Cardinals’ three-run lead into five as a Drew Rasmussen fastball soared over Busch Stadium’s center-field wall.
It was Edman’s first extra-base hit in 12 games, and his first homer in 17. That’s the thing about young guys. They tend to bounce back fast.
