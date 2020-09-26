St. Louis young players having difficulties

Almost as a whole, the team’s collection of young hitters who were deemed important enough to make the 2019 postseason roster have taken a step back in 2020.

These are not veterans trying to scratch out production past their prime years, like Matt Carpenter.

These are not brand new rookies who are going to ride the welcome-to-the-bigs roller coaster, like Dylan Carlson. These are supposed to be players who have a potent blend of youth, experience and confidence. And something appears to be off.

The season’s COVID-19 implications, including the two-week pause that complicated routines and welcomed players back with a gauntlet of games, must of course be factored into the conversation.

DeJong, specifically, had to recover from and work his way back from a positive test. Going from stalled to full throttle is hard for any player, less experienced ones perhaps more than others.

Pushing back against that assumption is fair too, though, considering there are plenty of examples of young players, even some who have recovered and returned from COVID-19, who are having strong seasons elsewhere.