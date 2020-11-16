Stand-alone photo package

A small army of Bloomington Parks and Recreation workers used every weapon known to yard workers as they rounded up leaves across Miller Park Monday, Nov. 16, 2020. Area property owners are gathering up autumn's handiwork as the weather continues to offer mid-50s temperatures through the rest of the week.
A Bloomington Parks and Recreation worker uses a leaf blower to gather up leaves near the old German WWI canon at Miller Park Monday, Nov. 16, 2020.
A Bloomington Parks and Recreation worker used a tractor-towed leaf blower to gather up leaves at Miller Park Monday, Nov. 16, 2020.
Danita was a guidance counselor at Normal Community High School while her husband was coaching the Redbirds to a 48-54 record over nine seasons. Denver guided ISU to the Division I-AA playoffs in 2006.
At 30, Dani Kater became McLean County's youngest COVID-19 victim when she died Nov. 3. Her husband and parents are sharing her story to illustrate the seriousness of the virus and why people should wear masks.
As the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported a new single-day record high for COVID-19 cases in Illinois, the presidents of Bloomington-Normal hospitals said they have capacity to care for an anticipated surge in patients.
Illinois again set a new single-day record high for COVID-19 cases on Thursday as Livingston County Health Department warned businesses to comply with masking orders and Carle Health enacted stronger visitor restrictions for its hospitals, including Carle BroMenn in Normal and Carle Eureka in Eureka.
Here are the key details announced Friday afternoon about the return to remote learning.
