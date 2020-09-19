Standalone photo package
This incident remains under investigation by the McLean County Coroner’s Office and the McLean County Sheriff’s Office.
An autopsy is planned Monday.
The first recreational cannabis dispensary in Bloomington city limits could open off North Veterans Parkway as soon as the end of this year.
Twenty-six McLean County women have been nominated to receive a YWCA McLean County Woman of Distinction Award. The 31st annual event will be held online on Oct. 15.
Police are investigating reports of gunfire near the Illinois State University.
A new Aldi is scheduled to open Thursday off of Market Street.
“Mr. Pritzker doesn’t pay my bills,” said Ashley Driemeyer, whose restaurants are remaining open despite state orders.
Eighteen parents and four educators addressed the school board during Wednesday’s meeting at Normal Community West High School.
Meth delivery charges are pending against a Roanoke woman.
A 19th person has died of COVID-19 in McLean County and 111 more people have recovered from the novel virus, the county health department reported Thursday.