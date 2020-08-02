Standout New Mexico prep basketball player fatally shot

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

SANTA FE, N.M. — A 16-year-old has been arrested after a standout New Mexico high school basketball player who planned to play for the University of New Mexico was shot and killed early Saturday, authorities said.

The teen, a Santa Fe resident, was charged in the death of 18-year-old FeDonta "J.B." White, the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office said. White and the 16-year-old had gotten into a fight before the boy shot him, authorities said. The suspect fled and was arrested with the help of Santa Fe police.

Shots were heard around 3:30 a.m. at a house that witnesses say was hosting a party, authorities said. Friends were driving White to a hospital when they met first responders, who took him the rest of the way, authorities said. White died at the hospital.

The Associated Press generally does not identify juveniles who are accused of crimes. The teen is being held at a juvenile detention center, authorities said.

White, a 6-foot-8 forward for the Santa Fe High School Demons averaged 20 points and 10 rebounds in the 2019-20 season, and the team reached the Class 5A quarterfinals.