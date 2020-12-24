Star TE George Kittle set to return for 49ers

The Niners plan to ease Kittle back in and not play him at his usual heavy load.

Kittle was cleared last week but the Niners were cautious and waited to bring him back. He said it was hard to stay in shape because coronavirus protocols prevented him from using indoor machines and he couldn't start running again until a few weeks ago.

"Really the only way you can get in shape to play football is actually play football," he said. "As much as you practice, as many gassers as you want to run ... you're really not in shape to actually play the game. So I'm probably going to use the oxygen a lot on the sideline. So don't judge me for that, guys."

The Niners head into Saturday's game with third-stringer C.J. Beathard starting at quarterback for the first time since 2018. Starter Jimmy Garoppolo and backup Nick Mullens are out with injuries.

San Francisco also will be without leading rusher Raheem Mostert and No. 1 receiver Deebo Samuel as part of a long run of injuries this season.

Kittle set the NFL record for yards receiving for a tight end in 2018 with 1,377 and followed that up with another big season last year when he had 85 catches for 1,053 yards in 14 games to make All-Pro and lead the team to the Super Bowl.

Kittle has 37 catches for 474 yards and two TDs in six games this season. His biggest performance came in a Week 4 loss to Philadelphia when he had 15 catches for 183 yards.

