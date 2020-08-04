State Farm Companies Foundation awards scholarships

BLOOMINGTON — State Farm Companies Foundation has announced winners of its scholarships.
The foundation has awarded 100 four-year scholarships valued at $5,000 to children or legal dependents of State Farm employees, agents or retirees. The competition is conducted through the National Merit Scholarship Program by the National Merit Scholarship Corp.
Below are Pantagraph-area students winners, with parents:
- Natalie Anderson, Scott Anderson
- Hayden Arbogast, John and Chris Arbogast
- Nishant Bhamidipati, Srinivas Bhamidipati
- Zachary Burke, Tracy Burke
- Saivasudha Chalasani, Srikanth Chalasani
- Jacob Corsaw, David Corsaw
- Sriya Darsi, Nanda Kishore Darsi
- Elise Dotterer, Jason and Lynn Dotterer
- Jacob Goldenbaum, Jennifer Goldenbaum
- Amanda Gavelle, Kerry Gavelle
- Chase Hari, James Hari
- Meredith Heller, Paul Heller
- Emily Hershberger, Ross Hershberger
- James Hess, Amy Hess
- Evan Hutson, Chad Hutson
- Jacob Kelley, Judy Ramsey
- Nicholas King
- Lauren Laub, Mindy Laub
- Tyler Livingston, Matthew Spurgin
- Jathin Nama, Madhukumar Nama
- Sidharth Panda, Ranjita Sahu and Chittaranjan Panda
- Julia Reid, Scott Reid
- Tasha Schuckman, Richard and Dina Schuckman
- Venkatesh Shenoy, Srinivas and Madhura Shenoy
- Ryan Strawn, William Strawn
- Joshua Tsai, Yi-Chun Tsai
- Kristin Voss, Matt and Marie Voss
- Brian Whetsell, Julie Whetsell
