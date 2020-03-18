State records 128 new coronavirus cases in one day; Number of known cases jumps to 288 as governor says ‘no place, no person, is immune’

Actions taken, and not, by European governments should act as “a cautionary tale,” Pritzker said. He again urged residents to stay home — children should avoid seeing their friends and elderly individuals should ask neighbors for help securing supplies.

The governor said he knows the coronavirus is “taking a toll on everyone,” and he is working to provide those most affected with assistance.

“This coronavirus is damaging people in a variety of ways — their health, their safety and their livelihoods — and so we want to do everything we can to minimize that damage,” Pritzker said at the Murphysboro briefing.

He said he has called up 60 National Guardsmen to assist with delivering meals to children out of school, asked the federal government to ensure health care is extended to those who might not have it, opened applications for those who need unemployment security, organized with sheriffs across the state to halt evictions during the state of emergency, and established utilities will not shut off service to those unable to pay.