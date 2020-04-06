Statement from Riverview Senior Living

"The health and safety of our residents and staff at Riverview Senior Living is our highest priority and we have implemented all best practices in infectious disease protocol at Riverview.

"We are deeply saddened by the death of one of our residents and offer our sincerest condolences to their family. We are also concerned about the health and welfare of our residents who have been hospitalized. We take the threat of infection extremely seriously and we are working around the clock to protect residents and staff from this threat.

"During the COVID-19 outbreak, Riverview Senior Living has been in regular communication with the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH), the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), and the Tazewell County Health Department.

"Beginning on March 6, 2020, all staff and visitors to our home were pre-screened before they were allowed in the building. Access to our home has been strictly limited to essential healthcare workers and caregivers since IDPH issued their first order to limit access on March 13. In addition to health screenings at the start of each shift, employees are also screened every four hours.