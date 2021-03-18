Stay connected — sign up to get our News Alerts

We can deliver the latest breaking news to you as soon as we publish it.
One way to ensure you’ll be connected to what's happening is to sign up for our News Alerts email newsletter. It’s a convenient way to get the latest Breaking News and other important news alerts sent directly to your inbox.
Click here to sign up now. You'll go directly to our newsletters page, where you can check out the other newsletters we have to offer, including content focusing on home and garden, local sports, entertainment news and more.
You can sign up or unsubscribe to our News Alerts email and other newsletters at any time. Change your settings by clicking the “Edit your e-mail newsletter subscriptions” link at the bottom of any newsletter.
If you’re not always checking your email, we have a couple of other ways to keep you informed as well.
You can choose to get up-to-the-minute notifications sent directly to your desktop by clicking the bell icon in the upper right-hand corner of pantagraph.com and toggling the Breaking News and News Alerts topics on and off. When you toggle one on, a pop-up should appear that says our website wants to show notifications and you will need to click the “Allow” button to start receiving desktop notifications.
You can also get push notifications on the latest breaking news and news alerts sent directly to your phone through our app!
If you have already have the app installed, all you have to do to enable notifications is open it up, click on the three-lined menu button in the top left and then click the “Notifications” button that looks like a bell. From there, you can toggle Breaking News and News Alerts notifications on and off.
Don’t have our app yet? Download it here and then follow the instructions above.
As always, thank you for being a subscriber, and for staying connected to us.