Stephen F. Austin gets postseason bans, forfeits wins

HOUSTON — Stephen F. Austin received postseason bans for having low scores on the NCAA's Academic Progress Rate and agreed Wednesday to several sanctions including probation, scholarship reductions and the forfeiture of wins for the improper certification of 82 student-athletes.

The football team won't be allowed to participate in the 2020 postseason, the men's basketball team can't participate in the 2021-22 postseason and the baseball team will be prohibited from participating in the postseason in the spring of 2021.

Along with the bans for the low APR scores, the school agreed with the NCAA to several sanctions because of the improper certification of 82 student-athletes for competition from 2013 to 2019, meaning they competed while ineligible, a Level 1 violation.

The school also acknowledged that it failed to exercise institutional control when it did not detect or remedy the errors in a timely manner.

The three teams from the school in Nacogdoches were on a nationwide list released Tuesday that faced bans for posting a four-year score below 930.

The scores are based on academic eligibility, graduation and retention. Athletes receive one point a semester by remaining academically eligible and another if they graduate or come back to school for the next term.