Stewart, Bird help Storm rout Aces; go up 2-0 in WNBA Finals

"Our performance today was better than Game 1 having a balanced approach," Stewart said. "Game 1, Piph, Jewell (Loyd) and I were the only ones in double figures. It was more balanced when we needed it."

The Storm took over after Las Vegas had rallied from a 13-point deficit in the first half to take a 65-64 lead with 3:22 left in the third quarter.

Seattle scored 22 of the next 30 points over the next 6 minutes to go up double-digits again with Jewell Loyd ending the burst with a 3-pointer that made it 86-73 with just under 7 minutes left. Las Vegas couldn't respond.

A'ja Wilson had 20 points to lead Las Vegas while Angel McCoughtry and Emma Cannon added 17 each. Cannon provided a spark off the bench for the Aces, who were missing Sixth Woman of the Year Dearica Hamby with a knee injury. The Aces had 15 turnovers to the dismay of coach Bill Laimbeer.

"We're our own worst enemies some times," he said. "Our turnovers hurt us badly. They are a fine basketball team and you can't make those type of blunders against them."

Laimbeer's team faced two elimination games against Connecticut in the semifinals before winning both to reach the championship round.

"Our focus is winning one game," he said