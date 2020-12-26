Still The King: James wins AP Male Athlete of Year award

An affordable housing project for 50 families broke ground this year. And this month, plans for House Three Thirty (a nod to Akron's area code) were announced, detailing how James is going to offer things like accessible family financial health programming, job training and a community gathering space.

"The pandemic has been rough on all of us," James said. "No matter your situation, no matter where you are in life, it's been rough. And the first thing I thought about, besides the stoppage of the season, when the pandemic hit was 'What am I going to do for my kids back in my back in my school?'"

He is already eyeing 2021. The Lakers expect to be contenders again. His remake of "Space Jam" is expected to be released this summer. And James, who turns 36 Wednesday, hasn't ruled out playing again for USA Basketball in the Tokyo Olympics on the team that will be coached by Gregg Popovich.

"It's still possible," James said. "It's not a 0% percent chance, I will say that. I love Coach Pop."

But, as 2020 wound down, James allowed himself a moment to reflect on a year like none other.