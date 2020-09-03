Stomach ailment lands Fowler on injured list

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Out of heightened concern for how medication he needs to combat a persisting stomach ailment might compromise his immune system, the Cardinals placed outfielder Dexter Fowler on the injured list and had him return to St. Louis to be away from the team.

“Given that we are in the COVID environment, we thought it would make sense to give him some time away,” said John Mozeliak, president of baseball operations. “Ultimately his health is what our biggest concern is.”

Fowler has been dealing with an illness and discomfort for several weeks, and he’s had to change his diet which also contributed to some fatigue, the team revealed.

That was one of the reasons why he departed games Monday and Tuesday early.

The decision was made Wednesday morning for him to have what the team called a more “aggressive” treatment, and the team felt it was best not to have him traveling and in a way possibly exposed to the coronavirus while he recovered.

The team did not disclose the specific nature of Fowler’s ailment, but he has dealt with a similar issue in the past. And in 2014, with Houston, he was hospitalized with gastroenteritis.

The Cardinals plan on Fowler missing at least two weeks.