Summer Reading programs 6/14/20

Bloomington

DIY Monday; June 15; no specific time; online in the Children’s Services at Bloomington Public Library Facebook group; recording of a do-it-yourself project, craft, or STEAM challenge for children of all ages; some supervision/assistance may be needed for children under age 5.

Smarty Pants Story Time; June 17; no specific time; online in the Children’s Services at Bloomington Public Library Facebook group; recording of stories and songs.

Wild Card; June 19; no specific time; online in the Children’s Services at Bloomington Public Library Facebook group; recording of a mystery program; tune in to see what our librarians have dreamed up.

Lego Construction Time; June 20; no specific time; online in the Children’s Services at Bloomington Public Library Facebook group; view Lego projects and share your own creations by posting photos.

Normal

Baby Rock; 10-10:30 a.m. every Monday; Facebook and YouTube; stories and songs suitable for ages 0-2.