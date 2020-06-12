Summer Reading programs 6/14/20
Summer Reading programs 6/14/20

Bloomington

DIY Monday; June 15; no specific time; online in the Children’s Services at Bloomington Public Library Facebook group; recording of a do-it-yourself project, craft, or STEAM challenge for children of all ages; some supervision/assistance may be needed for children under age 5.

Smarty Pants Story Time; June 17; no specific time; online in the Children’s Services at Bloomington Public Library Facebook group; recording of stories and songs.

Wild Card; June 19; no specific time; online in the Children’s Services at Bloomington Public Library Facebook group; recording of a mystery program; tune in to see what our librarians have dreamed up.

Lego Construction Time; June 20; no specific time; online in the Children’s Services at Bloomington Public Library Facebook group; view Lego projects and share your own creations by posting photos.

Normal

Baby Rock10-10:30 a.m. every Monday; Facebook and YouTube; stories and songs suitable for ages 0-2.

Yoga with Julia; 12-1 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday; Facebook Live; join Julia for yoga suitable for all abilities.

Tuesday Tales; 10-10:30 a.m. every Tuesday, Facebook and YouTube; stories and songs for ages 3-5. 

Story Walk at Carden Park; open times; June 15 to June 28; Normal Public Library and Normal Parks and Recreation Department invite you to interact with a story (Mouse Paint) through games, activities, and a walk in the park; self-guided; suitable for kids of all ages and their families.  

Move and Groove Scavenger Hunt; 10-10:30 a.m.; June 17; Zoom; join your Normal Public Library children’s librarians on Zoom to move, groove and compete in a scavenger hunt; suitable for ages 3-6; requires advance registration.

Zoo-To-You; 10-11 a.m. June 19; Facebook Live; join Normal Public Library and Miller Park Zoo to check out some cool animals on Facebook Live!

