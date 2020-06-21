Summer Reading programs 6/21/20

Bloomington
DIY Monday; June 22; no specific time; online in the Children’s Services at Bloomington Public Library Facebook group; recording of a do-it-yourself project, craft, or STEAM challenge for children of all ages; some supervision/assistance may be needed for children under age 5.
Smarty Pants Story Time; June 24; no specific time; online in the Children’s Services at Bloomington Public Library Facebook group; recording of stories and songs.
Wild Card; June 26; no specific time; online in the Children’s Services at Bloomington Public Library Facebook group; recording of a mystery program; tune in to see what our librarians have dreamed up.
Normal
Story Walk at Carden Park; open times; June 15 to June 28; Normal Public Library and Normal Parks and Recreation Department invite you to interact with a story (Mouse Paint) through games, activities, and a walk in the park; self-guided; suitable for kids of all ages and their families.
Baby Rock; 10-10:30 a.m. every Monday; Facebook and YouTube; stories and songs suitable for ages 0-2.
Yoga with Julia; 12-1 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday; Facebook Live; join Julia for yoga suitable for all abilities.
Tuesday Tales; 10-10:30 a.m. every Tuesday, Facebook and YouTube; stories and songs for ages 3-5.
Sign and Sing; 10-10:30 a.m.; June 22; YouTube; Sign and Sing Story Time is an interactive story time, designed to engage children ages 0-5 and encourage a love of books, while building vocabulary.
NASA Mars: Can We Live There? with NASA Solar System Ambassador Kevin Gallagher; 12-1 p.m. June 24; Zoom; suitable for school-age children and teens; advance registration required.
STEAM Club; 10-11 a.m. June 24; Zoom; explore science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics in Summer STEAM Club; suitable for ages 5-12; advance registration required.
Jam Session; 10 a.m.; June 26; YouTube; join Miss Tori for songs and stories; suitable for ages 5 and under.
