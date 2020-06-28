Summer Reading programs 6/28/20

Bloomington

DIY Monday; June 29; no specific time; online in the Children’s Services at Bloomington Public Library Facebook group; recording featuring a do-it-yourself project, craft, or STEAM challenge for children of all ages; some supervision/assistance may be needed for children under age 5.

BPL Letterbox Challenge; the entire month of July; treasure hunt in which participants locate the more than 30 boxes hidden throughout the community using clues found at atlasquest.com; each box contains a stamp press; bring marker(s) and a notebook; once a box is located, color the stamp with your marker and press its image into your notebook; the finders walk away with the stamped image while leaving the box and stamp where they were found so they can be enjoyed by others.

Smarty Pants Story Time; July 1; no specific time; online in the Children’s Services at Bloomington Public Library Facebook group; recording including stories and songs.

Wild Card; July 3; no specific time; online in the Children’s Services at Bloomington Public Library Facebook group; recording of a mystery program; tune in to see what’s being offered.

Normal

Baby Rock10-10:30 a.m. every Monday; Facebook and YouTube; stories and songs suitable for ages 0-2.

Yoga with Julia; 12-1 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday; Facebook Live; join Julia for yoga suitable for all abilities.

Tuesday Tales; 10-10:30 a.m. every Tuesday, Facebook and YouTube; stories and songs for ages 3-5.

Story Walk at Anderson Park; open times; June 29 to July 12; Normal Public Library and Normal Parks and Recreation Department invite you to interact with a story (Jamberry) through games, activities, and a walk in the park; self-guided; suitable for kids of all ages and their families.  

Move and Groove Scavenger Hunt; 10-10:30 a.m.; July 1; Zoom; join your Normal Public Library children’s librarians on Zoom to move, groove and compete in a scavenger hunt; suitable for ages 3-6; requires advance registration.

