Summer Reading programs 6/28/20

Bloomington

DIY Monday ; June 29; no specific time; online in the Children’s Services at Bloomington Public Library Facebook group; recording featuring a do-it-yourself project, craft, or STEAM challenge for children of all ages; some supervision/assistance may be needed for children under age 5.

BPL Letterbox Challenge; the entire month of July; treasure hunt in which participants locate the more than 30 boxes hidden throughout the community using clues found at atlasquest.com; each box contains a stamp press; bring marker(s) and a notebook; once a box is located, color the stamp with your marker and press its image into your notebook; the finders walk away with the stamped image while leaving the box and stamp where they were found so they can be enjoyed by others.