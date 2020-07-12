Summer reading programs 7/12/20

Bloomington

BPL Letterbox Challenge; the entire month of July; treasure hunt in which participants locate the more than 30 boxes hidden throughout the community using clues found at atlasquest.com; each box contains a stamp press; bring marker(s) and a notebook; once a box is located, color the stamp with your marker and press its image into your notebook; the finders walk away with the stamped image while leaving the box and stamp where they were found so they can be enjoyed by others.