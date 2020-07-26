Summer reading programs 7/26/20

Bloomington
BPL Letterbox Challenge; the entire month of July; treasure hunt in which participants locate the more than 30 boxes hidden throughout the community using clues found at atlasquest.com; each box contains a stamp press; bring marker(s) and a notebook; once a box is located, color the stamp with your marker and press its image into your notebook; the finders walk away with the stamped image while leaving the box and stamp where they were found so they can be enjoyed by others.
Last call for completed reading logs; July 27; any summer reader who wants to claim their completion prize pack need to have returned their completed reading log to the library or the Bookmobile.
DIY Monday; July 27; no specific time; online in the Children’s Services at Bloomington Public Library Facebook group; recording featuring a do-it-yourself project, craft, or STEAM challenge for children of all ages; some supervision/assistance may be needed for children under age 5.
Smarty Pants Story Time; July 29; no specific time; online in the Children’s Services at Bloomington Public Library Facebook group; recording including stories and songs.
Wild Card; July 31; no specific time; online in the Children’s Services at Bloomington Public Library Facebook group; recording of a mystery program; tune in to see what’s being offered.
Normal
Baby Rock; 10-10:30 a.m. every Monday; Facebook and YouTube; stories and songs suitable for ages 0-2.
Yoga with Julia; 12-1 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday; Facebook Live; join Julia for yoga suitable for all abilities.
Tuesday Tales; 10-10:30 a.m. every Tuesday, Facebook and YouTube; stories and songs for ages 3-5.
