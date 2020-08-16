Summer reading programs 8/16/20

Bloomington
DIY Monday; Aug. 17; no specific time; online in the Children’s Services at Bloomington Public Library Facebook group; recording featuring a do-it-yourself project, craft, or STEAM challenge for children of all ages; some supervision/assistance may be needed for children under age 5.
Smarty Pants Story Time; Aug. 19; no specific time; online in the Children’s Services at Bloomington Public Library Facebook group; recording including stories and songs.
Wild Card Fridays; every Friday in August; no specific time; online in the Children’s Services at Bloomington Public Library Facebook group; recording of a mystery program; tune in to see what’s being offered.
Where the Wild Things Read; Aug. 22; prerecorded video story time posted at no specific time via Children’s Services at Bloomington Public Library Facebook group.
Normal
Baby Rock; 10-10:30 a.m. every Monday; Facebook and YouTube; stories and songs suitable for ages 0-2.
Yoga with Julia; 12-1 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday; Facebook Live; join Julia for yoga suitable for all abilities.
Tuesday Tales; 10-10:30 a.m. every Tuesday, Facebook and YouTube; stories and songs for ages 3-5.
