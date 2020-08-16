You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Summer reading programs 8/16/20
0 comments

Summer reading programs 8/16/20

  • 0

Bloomington

DIY Monday; Aug. 17; no specific time; online in the Children’s Services at Bloomington Public Library Facebook group; recording featuring a do-it-yourself project, craft, or STEAM challenge for children of all ages; some supervision/assistance may be needed for children under age 5.

Smarty Pants Story Time; Aug. 19; no specific time; online in the Children’s Services at Bloomington Public Library Facebook group; recording including stories and songs.

Wild Card Fridays; every Friday in August; no specific time; online in the Children’s Services at Bloomington Public Library Facebook group; recording of a mystery program; tune in to see what’s being offered.

Where the Wild Things Read; Aug. 22; prerecorded video story time posted at no specific time via Children’s Services at Bloomington Public Library Facebook group. 

Normal

Baby Rock10-10:30 a.m. every Monday; Facebook and YouTube; stories and songs suitable for ages 0-2.

Yoga with Julia; 12-1 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday; Facebook Live; join Julia for yoga suitable for all abilities.

Tuesday Tales; 10-10:30 a.m. every Tuesday, Facebook and YouTube; stories and songs for ages 3-5. 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Mary Y. Thiel
Obituaries

Mary Y. Thiel

BLOOMINGTON — Mary Y. Thiel, 70, of Bloomington, passed away at 6:02 a.m. Monday (Aug. 10, 2020) in Normal.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News