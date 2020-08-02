Summer reading programs 8/2/20

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Bloomington

DIY Monday; Aug. 3; no specific time; online in the Children’s Services at Bloomington Public Library Facebook group; recording featuring a do-it-yourself project, craft, or STEAM challenge for children of all ages; some supervision/assistance may be needed for children under age 5.

Books on Tap Book Club; 7 p.m. Aug. 3; online via Zoom to discuss "Maybe You Should Talk to Someone" by Lori Gottlieb; email mimid@bloomingtonlibrary.org in advance to receive the link to join the Zoom discussion.

Llama Story Time; 10 a.m. Aug. 4, Bloomington Public Library Community Room; registration required and limited to 15 children with adult caregivers; bit.ly/bplllama.

History Reads Book Club; 7 p.m. Tuesday; online via Zoom; discussion of "Radium Girls: The Dark Story of America’s Shining Women" by Kate Moore; visit bit.ly/historybookclubreg to register

Smarty Pants Story Time; Aug. 5; no specific time; online in the Children’s Services at Bloomington Public Library Facebook group; recording including stories and songs.