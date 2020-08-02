You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Summer reading programs 8/2/20
0 comments

Summer reading programs 8/2/20

  • 0

Bloomington

DIY Monday; Aug. 3; no specific time; online in the Children’s Services at Bloomington Public Library Facebook group; recording featuring a do-it-yourself project, craft, or STEAM challenge for children of all ages; some supervision/assistance may be needed for children under age 5.

Books on Tap Book Club; 7 p.m. Aug. 3; online via Zoom to discuss "Maybe You Should Talk to Someone" by Lori Gottlieb; email mimid@bloomingtonlibrary.org in advance to receive the link to join the Zoom discussion.

Llama Story Time; 10 a.m. Aug. 4, Bloomington Public Library Community Room; registration required and limited to 15 children with adult caregivers; bit.ly/bplllama.

History Reads Book Club; 7 p.m. Tuesday; online via Zoom; discussion of "Radium Girls: The Dark Story of America’s Shining Women" by Kate Moore; visit bit.ly/historybookclubreg to register

Smarty Pants Story Time; Aug. 5; no specific time; online in the Children’s Services at Bloomington Public Library Facebook group; recording including stories and songs.

Teen Writing Workshop: Part 1 of 2; 3 p.m. Aug. 6; online via Zoom; for teens in grades 6-12; led by Ezekiel Jarvis, professor of creative writing at Eureka College; registration required; limited to 15 participants; registration opens at 10 a.m. July 27 at bit.ly/bplwritewkshp or the adult services desk or by calling  or 309-828-6093; second session at 3 p.m. Aug. 20.

Dungeon Masters’ Club; 5:30-7:30 p.m. Aug. 6; online via Zoom; for teens and adults; topic, map making; email daleb@bloomingtonlibrary.org.

Wild Card Fridays; every Friday in August; no specific time; online in the Children’s Services at Bloomington Public Library Facebook group; recording of a mystery program; tune in to see what’s being offered.

Where the Wild Things Read; Aug. 8; no specific time; online in the Children’s Services at Bloomington Public Library Facebook group; recording of Where the Wild Things Read Story Time.

Normal

Baby Rock10-10:30 a.m. every Monday; Facebook and YouTube; stories and songs suitable for ages 0-2.

Yoga with Julia; 12-1 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday; Facebook Live; join Julia for yoga suitable for all abilities.

Tuesday Tales; 10-10:30 a.m. every Tuesday, Facebook and YouTube; stories and songs for ages 3-5. 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Richard A. 'Junior' Jones III
Obituaries

Richard A. 'Junior' Jones III

DANVERS — Richard A. “Junior” Jones III, age 24, of Danvers, passed away at 3:07 p.m. on Friday (July 24, 2020) in rural Mason County as the r…

Trace C. Peifer
Obituaries

Trace C. Peifer

TOWANDA — Trace Charles Peifer, 27, of Towanda, passed away at 7:40 p.m. Monday (July 27, 2020) at his residence.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News