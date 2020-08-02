Summer reading programs 8/2/20

Bloomington
DIY Monday; Aug. 3; no specific time; online in the Children’s Services at Bloomington Public Library Facebook group; recording featuring a do-it-yourself project, craft, or STEAM challenge for children of all ages; some supervision/assistance may be needed for children under age 5.
Books on Tap Book Club; 7 p.m. Aug. 3; online via Zoom to discuss "Maybe You Should Talk to Someone" by Lori Gottlieb; email mimid@bloomingtonlibrary.org in advance to receive the link to join the Zoom discussion.
Llama Story Time; 10 a.m. Aug. 4, Bloomington Public Library Community Room; registration required and limited to 15 children with adult caregivers; bit.ly/bplllama.
History Reads Book Club; 7 p.m. Tuesday; online via Zoom; discussion of "Radium Girls: The Dark Story of America’s Shining Women" by Kate Moore; visit bit.ly/historybookclubreg to register
Smarty Pants Story Time; Aug. 5; no specific time; online in the Children’s Services at Bloomington Public Library Facebook group; recording including stories and songs.
Teen Writing Workshop: Part 1 of 2; 3 p.m. Aug. 6; online via Zoom; for teens in grades 6-12; led by Ezekiel Jarvis, professor of creative writing at Eureka College; registration required; limited to 15 participants; registration opens at 10 a.m. July 27 at bit.ly/bplwritewkshp or the adult services desk or by calling or 309-828-6093; second session at 3 p.m. Aug. 20.
Dungeon Masters’ Club; 5:30-7:30 p.m. Aug. 6; online via Zoom; for teens and adults; topic, map making; email daleb@bloomingtonlibrary.org.
Wild Card Fridays; every Friday in August; no specific time; online in the Children’s Services at Bloomington Public Library Facebook group; recording of a mystery program; tune in to see what’s being offered.
Where the Wild Things Read; Aug. 8; no specific time; online in the Children’s Services at Bloomington Public Library Facebook group; recording of Where the Wild Things Read Story Time.
Normal
Baby Rock; 10-10:30 a.m. every Monday; Facebook and YouTube; stories and songs suitable for ages 0-2.
Yoga with Julia; 12-1 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday; Facebook Live; join Julia for yoga suitable for all abilities.
Tuesday Tales; 10-10:30 a.m. every Tuesday, Facebook and YouTube; stories and songs for ages 3-5.
