Summer reading programs 8/23/20

Bloomington

DIY Monday; Aug. 24; no specific time; online in the Children’s Services at Bloomington Public Library Facebook group; recording featuring a do-it-yourself project, craft, or STEAM challenge for children of all ages; some supervision/assistance may be needed for children under age 5.

Classic movie in memory of Kirk Douglas, 2 p.m. Aug. 26; Community Room, Bloomington Public Library; "The Bad and the Beautiful" (1952), starring Kirk Douglas and Lana Turner; registration limited and required in advance at bit.ly/bplbadbeautiful, by calling 309.828.6093, or in person at the adult services desk; each attendee should plan to wear a mask while in the library.

Smarty Pants Story Time; Aug. 26; no specific time; online in the Children’s Services at Bloomington Public Library Facebook group; recording including stories and songs.

Wild Card Fridays; every Friday in August; no specific time; online in the Children’s Services at Bloomington Public Library Facebook group; recording of a mystery program; tune in to see what’s being offered.

Normal

Sign and Sing; 10-10:30 a.m.; Aug. 24; YouTube; Sign and Sing Story Time is an interactive story time, designed to engage children ages 0-5 and encourage a love of books, while building vocabulary.