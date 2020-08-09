Summer reading programs 8/9/20

Bloomington
DIY Monday; Aug. 10; no specific time; online in the Children’s Services at Bloomington Public Library Facebook group; recording featuring a do-it-yourself project, craft, or STEAM challenge for children of all ages; some supervision/assistance may be needed for children under age 5.
Combined Mystery & Fiction Book Club; 7 p.m. Tuesday, online via Zoom; discussion of "The Widows of Malabar Hill" by Sujata Massey; to register for this discussion, visit bit.ly/bplaug11; copies of this title available at the library and as an e-book via the Overdrive and Libby apps.
Smarty Pants Story Time; Aug. 12; no specific time; online in the Children’s Services at Bloomington Public Library Facebook group; recording including stories and songs.
Classic Movie in Memory of Kirk Douglas; 2 p.m. Aug. 12, Community Room, Bloomington Public Library; registration limited and required; "20,000 Leagues Under the Sea"; register in advance at bit.ly/bpl20000leagues, by calling 309.828.6093, or in person at the Adult Services Desk.
Sign and Sing Story Time; 10 a.m. Aug. 13, Community Room, Bloomington Public Library; registration limited and required; join Communication Junction for a 30-minute interactive Sign and Sing Story Time designed to encourage your child and emphasize their love of books; register at bloomingtonlibrary.org or bit.ly/bplsignsing or by calling 309.828.6094.
Back-to-School DIY Locker Magnets; 2-4:30 p.m. Aug. 13, Community Room, Bloomington Public Library; registration is required; teens in grades 6-12 make personalized magnets for their locker or refrigerator; register online at bit.ly/bpllockermagnets, by phone at 309.828.6093 or in person at the Adult Services Desk; all supplies will be provided.
Wild Card Fridays; every Friday in August; no specific time; online in the Children’s Services at Bloomington Public Library Facebook group; recording of a mystery program; tune in to see what’s being offered.
Lego Construction Time; prerecorded video posted at no specific time, Aug. 15; online via Children’s Services at Bloomington Public Library Facebook group.
Dungeon Masters’ Club; 5:30-7:30 p.m. Aug. 15; online via Zoom; for teens and adults; topic, map making; email daleb@bloomingtonlibrary.org.
Normal
Baby Rock; 10-10:30 a.m. every Monday; Facebook and YouTube; stories and songs suitable for ages 0-2.
Yoga with Julia; 12-1 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday; Facebook Live; join Julia for yoga suitable for all abilities.
Tuesday Tales; 10-10:30 a.m. every Tuesday, Facebook and YouTube; stories and songs for ages 3-5.
Sign and Sing; 10-10:30 a.m.; Aug. 14; YouTube; Sign and Sing Story Time is an interactive story time, designed to engage children ages 0-5 and encourage a love of books, while building vocabulary.
