Summer reading programs 8/9/20

Bloomington

DIY Monday; Aug. 10; no specific time; online in the Children’s Services at Bloomington Public Library Facebook group; recording featuring a do-it-yourself project, craft, or STEAM challenge for children of all ages; some supervision/assistance may be needed for children under age 5.

Combined Mystery & Fiction Book Club; 7 p.m. Tuesday, online via Zoom; discussion of "The Widows of Malabar Hill" by Sujata Massey; to register for this discussion, visit bit.ly/bplaug11; copies of this title available at the library and as an e-book via the Overdrive and Libby apps.

Smarty Pants Story Time; Aug. 12; no specific time; online in the Children’s Services at Bloomington Public Library Facebook group; recording including stories and songs.

Classic Movie in Memory of Kirk Douglas; 2 p.m. Aug. 12, Community Room, Bloomington Public Library; registration limited and required; "20,000 Leagues Under the Sea"; register in advance at bit.ly/bpl20000leagues, by calling 309.828.6093, or in person at the Adult Services Desk.