Suns hang on for 100-91 victory over the Celtics

Butler finished with 17 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists. He shot just 3 for 11 from the field but scored 12 points after halftime.

Kendrick Nunn and Tyler Herro each added 16 points for the Heat, who won their second straight after dropping seven of eight.

Julius Randle had 26 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists, but the Knicks had their two-game win streak snapped. Reggie Bullock made seven 3-pointers and scored 21 points.

Hornets 119, Wizards 97: At Charlotte, N.C., Terry Rozier had 26 points with five 3-pointers, Gordon Hayward added 25 points and the Charlotte Hornets beat the Washington Wizards.

LaMelo Ball followed up a career-best 34-point effort against the Utah Jazz with another strong game, finishing with 19 points, seven rebounds and five assists as the Hornets handed the Wizards their seventh loss in the last nine games.

Bradley Beal, the NBA's leading scorer coming in at 33.3 points per game, led Washington with 31 points on 11-for-22 shooting after being held to seven points on 1 of 14 from the field by the Heat in his last game.

Russell Westbrook had 12 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists, falling short of his sixth triple-double of the season.