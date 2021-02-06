Suns hang on for 100-91 victory over the Celtics

Mikal Bridges scored 19 points, Devin Booker had 18 points and 11 assists and the Phoenix Suns held on to beat the Boston Celtics 100-91 on Sunday at Phoenix.
Phoenix improved to 13-9 this season and has won five of its past six games. Cam Johnson added 17 points off the bench while Deandre Ayton had 16 points and 11 rebounds.
Jayson Tatum led Boston with 23 points and seven assists. Kemba Walker added 14 while Payton Pritchard and Daniel Theis had 12.
Jazz 103, Pacers 95: Donovan Mitchell had 27 points and 11 assists as the red-hot Utah Jazz improved their NBA-best record with a road win over the Indiana Pacers.
The Jazz (19-5), who have won 15 of 16, flowed through their All-Star guard, who also had nine rebounds. Mitchell ensured a fast start with 11 first-quarter points. When he wasn't driving past defenders, he was pulling up for uncontested jumpers.
Former Pacer Bojan Bogdanovic finished with 18 points. Jordan Clarkson added 17 off the bench. Rudy Gobert had 16 points and 16 rebounds.
Domantas Sabonis scored 20 for the Pacers (12-12).
Heat 109, Knicks 103: Bam Adebayo had 24 points and 11 rebounds, Jimmy Butler had a big second half and just missed a triple-double and the Miami Heat beat the New York Knicks in the opener of a home-and-home series.
Butler finished with 17 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists. He shot just 3 for 11 from the field but scored 12 points after halftime.
Kendrick Nunn and Tyler Herro each added 16 points for the Heat, who won their second straight after dropping seven of eight.
Julius Randle had 26 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists, but the Knicks had their two-game win streak snapped. Reggie Bullock made seven 3-pointers and scored 21 points.
Hornets 119, Wizards 97: At Charlotte, N.C., Terry Rozier had 26 points with five 3-pointers, Gordon Hayward added 25 points and the Charlotte Hornets beat the Washington Wizards.
LaMelo Ball followed up a career-best 34-point effort against the Utah Jazz with another strong game, finishing with 19 points, seven rebounds and five assists as the Hornets handed the Wizards their seventh loss in the last nine games.
Bradley Beal, the NBA's leading scorer coming in at 33.3 points per game, led Washington with 31 points on 11-for-22 shooting after being held to seven points on 1 of 14 from the field by the Heat in his last game.
Russell Westbrook had 12 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists, falling short of his sixth triple-double of the season.
Kings 113, Clippers 110: De'Aaron Fox scored 36 points, Buddy Hield added 22 and the Sacramento Kings beat the Los Angeles Clippers at Los Angeles for their fourth straight victory.