Suns keep rolling, top 76ers 120-111 for 5th straight win

PHOENIX — Devin Booker lost plenty of games in his first five NBA seasons. That's part of what makes these past few weeks even more sweet.

Booker scored 36 points, Chris Paul added 18 points and 10 assists and the rising Phoenix Suns beat the Philadelphia 76ers 120-111 on Saturday for their fifth straight victory.

"It's so nice, man," Booker said. "We're deep. I feel like we're 15 deep. Everyone can play and everyone's ready to go."

The Suns have won eight of their past nine games and improved to 16-9. They got a big game from their bench against Philadelphia, especially from Dario Saric, who scored 15 points in his first game back after missing 13 straight.

Saric missed about a month because he was in the league's COVID-19 health and safety protocol and also dealt with a sore ankle.

"Now to be finally back, play with this group of guys who are really talented and positive minded, it's just a pleasure," Saric said.

Joel Embiid had 35 points on 12-of-23 shooting for the Sixers, who have lost two in a row but still hold the top spot in the Eastern Conference at 18-9. Ben Simmons and Tobias Harris both added 18 points.