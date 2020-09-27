Swafford's late birdie leads to victory at Punta Cana

PUNTA CANA, Dominican Republic — Hudson Swafford lost control of the tournament without ever losing any confidence he could hit the right shot when it counted.

Standing in the 13th fairway Sunday in the Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship, he had a four-shot lead. Walking off the 15th green, he was tied.

"Honestly, I one bad golf shot all day," Swafford said of his 9-iron that he didn't finish and led to the bogey on the 15th.

With the tournament on the line, he delivered.

Swafford hit a three-quarter 6-iron on the par-3 17th to 10 feet for birdie to regain the lead, and then reminded himself how well he had been putting when he stood over an 8-footer for par on the final hole for the victory.

"Its like, 'Man, just hit another solid putt. Just one more solid putt,'" Swafford said.

He closed with a 3-under 69. The birdie on the 17th allowed him to break out of a tie wit Tyler McCumber and Mackenzie Hughes, and the par putt on the 18th avoided a playoff with McCumber.