Swimming results 09/03/20

SWIMMING
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS
NORMAL COMMUNITY 102,
CHAMPAIGN CENTRAL 48
NCHS top 5: Diving-1. Adams, 180.55; 4. Carroll, 127.55; 200 freeestyle-1. Bergmann, 2:08.4; 2. Bengtson, 2:11.65; 5. Hackman, 2:22.56; 200 IM-2. Johnson, 2:25.07; 3. Wills, 2:31.2; 4. Kilcoin, 2:23.36; 50 freestyle-1. Harr, 27.42; 2. Osborne, 27.47; 5. McNeill, 29.06; 100 butterfly-1. Bergmann, 1:04.78; 3. Rai, 1:05.68; 4. Johnson, 1:08.84l 100 freestyle-1. Harr, 58.54; 3. Osborne, 1:01.75; 4. Kilcoin, 1:03.71; 500 freestyle-1. Wills, 5:31.68; 2. Bengtson, 5:54.34; 4. Hackman, 6:35.53; 100 backstroke-1. Johnson, 1:06.31; 3. Rai, 1:08.96; 4. Bergmann, 1:10.7; 100 breaststroke-1. Harr, 1:13.05; 2. Hackman, 1:20.07; 4. Kilcoin, 1:25.81.
