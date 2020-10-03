Swimming results 10/04/20

SWIMMING
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS
NORMAL WEST 85, NORMAL COMMUNITY 56
At Normal
Diving-1. Howard (NW), 272.45; 2. Uphoff (NW), 149.7; 3. Carroll (NC), 137.55; 200 freestyle-1. Pearson (NW), 2:03.68; 2. Wills (NC), 2:05.72; 3. Jenkins (NW), 2:05.8; 4. Starkey (NW), 2:05.86; 5. Harr (NC), 2:08.7; 200 IM-1. Nelson (NW), 2:20.79; 2. Bergmann (NC), 2:21.61; 3. Johnson (NC), 2:24.7; 4. Rankin (NW), 2:28.53; 5. Rai (NC), 2:33.04; 50 freestyle-1. Starkey (NW), 26.57; 2. Gandhi (NW), 26.98; 3. Malinowski (NW), 27.03; 4. Crader (NW), 27.28; 5. Wills (NC), 27.52; 100 butterfly-1. Nelson (NW), 1:03.09; 2. Bergmann (NC), 1:04.56; 3. Rai (NC), 1:05.79; 4. Jenkins (NW), 1:05.99; 5. Rankin (NW), 1:07.13; 100 freestyle-1. Pearson (NW), 56.24; 2. Crader (NW), 57.48; 3. Starkey (NW), 57.68; 4. Harr (NC), 59.45; 5. Bengtson (NC), 1:00.65; 500 freestyle-1. Wills (NC), 5:28.20; 2. Nelson (NW), 5:34.33; 3. Bergmann (NC), 5:41.58; 4. Jenkins (NW), 5:48.29; 5. Bengtson (NC), 5:58.86; 100 backstroke-1. Crader (NW), 1:06.12; 2. Johnson (NC), 1:06.30; 3. Kilcoin (NC), 1:06.49; 4. Bengtson (NC), 1:08.37; 5. Wills (NC), 1:09.57; 100 breastrstroke-1. Pearson (NW), 1:11.18; 2. Harr (NC), 1:12.75; 3. Bergmann (NC), 1:14.74; 4. Malinowski (NW), 1:14.86; 5. Johnson (NC), 1:19.63
Junior varsity - NCHS 75, Normal West 53
BLOOMINGTON 112,
PEORIA 42, PEORIA MANUAL 25
BHS results
Diving-1. Boulware, 244.2; 2. Gardner, 179.4; 3. Stempora, 155.9; 100 freestyle-1. Oakey, 1:03; 2. Huber, 1:08; 100 IM-1. Straub, 1:06; 2. Skeate, 1:15; 25 freestyle-1. Skeate, 13.0; 2. All. Ortiz, 13.4; 50 butterfly-1. Alo. Ortiz, 31.7; 2. Skeate, 32.1; 50 freestyle-1. All. Ortiz, 29.5; 2. Huber, 30.2; 250 freestyle-1. Skeate, 2:47; 2. Browning, 2:56; 50 backstroke-1. Alo. Ortiz, 32.9; 2. Browning, 39.7; 50 breaststroke-1. Kobel, 37.6; 2. All. Ortiz, 38.3
