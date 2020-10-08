Swimming results 10/10/20

SWIMMING
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS
PEORIA RICHWOODS 64,
CENTRAL CATHOLIC 63, PEKIN 54
At Pekin
Central Catholic results
200 freestyle-1. O'Malley, 2:11.93; 5. Mueller, 2:24.47; 200 IM-1. Wisdom, 2:21.53; 3. Kulasinsky, 2:36.20; 50 freestyle-3. Wisdom, 27.36; 4. O'Malley, 27.59; 100 butterfly-1. Wisdom, 1:04.42; 5. Kulasinsky, 1:11.42; 100 freestyle-3. O'Malley, 1:01.58; 500 freestyle-1. Kulasinsky, 6:02.26; 100 backstroke-1. O'Malley, 1:09.16; 4. Kulasinsky, 1:11.10; 100 breaststroke-1. Wisdom, 1:15.84; 4. Mueller, 1:19.02
PONTIAC 75, OLYMPIA 59
At Stanford
Winners
200 freestyle-Forrest (O), 2:15.36; 200 IM-Nelson (P), 2:35.63; 50 freestyle-Forrest (O), 28.62; Diving-Esposito (P), 317.5; 100 butterfly-Nelson (P), 1:11.82; 100 freestyle-Forrest (O), 1:01.85; 500 freestyle-Little (O), 6:19.21; 100 backstroke-Forrest (O), 1:10.88; 100 breaststroke-Hilt (P), 1:22.5
