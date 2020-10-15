Swimming results 10/16/20

SWIMMING
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS
NORMAL COMMUNITY 106,
BLOOMINGTON 104
At Bloomington
TOP 5 FINISHERS
DIVING — 1. Boulware (B), 246.55; 2. Adams (N), 196.45; 3. Gardner (B), 172.25; 4. Stempora (B), 167.85; 5. Carroll (N), 128.05; 200-YARD FREESTYLE — 1. Wills (N), 2:05.85; 2. Browning (B), 2:10.96; 3. Bengston (N), 2:11.88; 4. Oakey (B), 2:17.36; 5. McNeill (N), 2:18.92; 200 IM — 1. Straub (B), 2:18.09; 2. Bergmann (N), 2:22.76; 3. Johnson (N), 2:25.90; 4. Kobel (B), 2:34.64; 5. Hackman (N), 2:42.41; 50 FREESTYLE — 1. Harr (N), 27.39; 2. Osborne (N), 27.61; 3. Henry (B), 28.56; 4. Costello (N), 29.11; 5. Ortiz (B), 29.61; 100 BUTTERFLY — 1. Straub (B), 1:02.34; 2. Ortiz (B), 1:07.67; 3. Rai (N), 1:08.61; 4. Kilcoin (N), 1:11.01; 5. Costello (N), 1:21.62; 100 FREESTYLE — 1. Osborne (N), 1:00.55; 2. Bergmann (N), 1:01.11; 3. McBurney (N), 1:03.52; 4. Henry (B), 1:04.45; 5. Huber (B), 1:05.04; 500 FREESTYLE — 1. Wills (N), 5:28.71; 2. Bengston (N), 5:50.31; 3. Browning (B), 5:59.13; 4. McNeill (N), 6:03.11; 5. Oakey (B), 6:09.54; 100 BACKSTROKE — 1. Johnson (N), 1:06.42; 2. Kilcoin (N), 1:07.15; 3. Ortiz (B), 1:07.53; 4. Rai (N), 1:10.91; 5. Kimmell (B), 1:20.89; 100 BREASTSTROKE — 1. Harr (N), 1:13.87; 2. Hackman (N), 1:18.04; 3. Kobel (B), 1:22.13; 4. Ortiz (B), 1:23.42; 5. Browning (B), 1:23.96; 200 MEDLEY RELAY — 1. NCHS (Johnson, Harr, Rai, Bergmann), 2:03.86; 2. NCHS, 2:05.76; 3. BHS, 2:08.00; 200 FREESTYLE RELAY — 1. BHS (Huber, Kobel, Ortiz, Oakey), 1:56.77; 2. NCHS, 1:56.84; 3. NCHS, 2:07.35; 400 FREESTYLE RELAY — 1. NCHS (Wills, Bergmann, Johnson, Harr), 4:01.66; 2. NCHS, 4:15.02; 3. BHS, 4:15.78.
CENTRAL CATHOLIC 92,
OLYMPIA 36
At Stanford
TOP-5 FINISHERS
200 FREESTYLE — 1. Kulasinsky (C), 2:15.37; 2. Forrest (O), 2:23.63; 3. Castleman (O), 2:43.69; 4. Becker (C), 2:44.46; 5. Cervantes (C), 2:50.01; 200 IM — 1. Widsom (C), 2:21.25; 2. O'Malley (C), 2:23.85; 3. Mueller (C) 2:40.06; 4. Cleveland (O), 2:56.88; 5. Winters (O), 3:08.36; 50 FREESTYLE — 1. Kulasinsky (C), 28.51; 2. Zucco (C), 29.64; 3. Little (O), 29.78; 4. Garcia (C), 29.94; 5. S. Hoeft (O), 32.40; 100 BUTTERFLY — 1. Wisdom (C), 1:06.28; 2. Forrest (O), 1:12.52; 3. Kulasinsky (C), 1:14.55; 4. Mueller (C), 1:18.52; 5. Hammel (O), 1:31.23; 100 FREESTYLE — 1. O'Malley (C), 1:01.93; 2. Little (O), 1:07.77; 3. Garcia (C), 1:07.97; 4. Zucco (C), 1:08.76; 5. Cleveland (O), 1:16.79; 500 FREESTYLE — 1. Wisdom (C), 5:41.06; 2. Mueller (C), 6:24.24; 3. Little (O), 6:24.86; 4. Winters (O), 7:07.59; 5. S. Hoeft (O), 7:38.44; 100 BACKSTROKE — 1. O'Malley (C), 1:08.75; 2. Kulasinsky (C), 1:08.84; 3. Zucco (C), 1:17.30; 4. D. Hoeft (O), 1:23.91; 5. S. Hoeft (O), 1:25.41; 100 BREASTSTROKE — 1. Wisdom (C), 1:16.81; 2. Mueller (C), 1:18.17; 3. Garcia (C), 1:27.59; 4. Forrest (O), 1:28.60; 5. Little (O), 1:29.78.
UNIVERSITY HIGH 97,
PEORIA NOTRE DAME 36
U High results
200 freestyle-1. Haerr, 2:01.36; 2. Er. Stroh, 2:05.3; 3. Fudge, 2:05.35; 200 IM-1. B. Walker, 2:21.64; 2. Kelley, 2:25.93; 3. Iott, 2:31.04; 50 freestyle-1. Haerr, 25.52; 2. Widdel, 26.13; 3. Er. Stroh, 27.58; 100 butterfly-1. Iott, 1:05.95; 2. Kelley, 1:05.97; 5. Er. Stroh, 1:21.07; 100 freestyle-1. Haerr, 55:51; 2. Fudge, 57.56; 3. B. Walker, 59.14; 500 freestyle-1. M. Walker, 5:30.73; 2. Nora 5:49.1; 3. Buckley, 6:39.31; 4. Thomas, 7:18.18; 100 backstroke-1. El. Stroh, 1:05.93; 2. B. Walker, 1:07.63; 3. Widdel, 1:10.23; 100 breaststroke-1. Kelley, 1:20.49; 3. Iott, 1:22.04; 5. Steider, 1:27.48
