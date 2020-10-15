Swimming results 10/16/20

CENTRAL CATHOLIC 92,

OLYMPIA 36

At Stanford

TOP-5 FINISHERS

200 FREESTYLE — 1. Kulasinsky (C), 2:15.37; 2. Forrest (O), 2:23.63; 3. Castleman (O), 2:43.69; 4. Becker (C), 2:44.46; 5. Cervantes (C), 2:50.01; 200 IM — 1. Widsom (C), 2:21.25; 2. O'Malley (C), 2:23.85; 3. Mueller (C) 2:40.06; 4. Cleveland (O), 2:56.88; 5. Winters (O), 3:08.36; 50 FREESTYLE — 1. Kulasinsky (C), 28.51; 2. Zucco (C), 29.64; 3. Little (O), 29.78; 4. Garcia (C), 29.94; 5. S. Hoeft (O), 32.40; 100 BUTTERFLY — 1. Wisdom (C), 1:06.28; 2. Forrest (O), 1:12.52; 3. Kulasinsky (C), 1:14.55; 4. Mueller (C), 1:18.52; 5. Hammel (O), 1:31.23; 100 FREESTYLE — 1. O'Malley (C), 1:01.93; 2. Little (O), 1:07.77; 3. Garcia (C), 1:07.97; 4. Zucco (C), 1:08.76; 5. Cleveland (O), 1:16.79; 500 FREESTYLE — 1. Wisdom (C), 5:41.06; 2. Mueller (C), 6:24.24; 3. Little (O), 6:24.86; 4. Winters (O), 7:07.59; 5. S. Hoeft (O), 7:38.44; 100 BACKSTROKE — 1. O'Malley (C), 1:08.75; 2. Kulasinsky (C), 1:08.84; 3. Zucco (C), 1:17.30; 4. D. Hoeft (O), 1:23.91; 5. S. Hoeft (O), 1:25.41; 100 BREASTSTROKE — 1. Wisdom (C), 1:16.81; 2. Mueller (C), 1:18.17; 3. Garcia (C), 1:27.59; 4. Forrest (O), 1:28.60; 5. Little (O), 1:29.78.