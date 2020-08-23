Takuma Sato wins his second Indianapolis 500 at empty track

IndyCar said in a statement after the finish "there were too few laps remaining to gather the field behind the pace car, issue a red flag and then restart for a green-flag finish."

Dixon was visibly disappointed after leading 111 of the 200 laps in pursuit of his own second Indy win.

"Definitely a hard one to swallow for sure. We had such a great day," Dixon said. "First time I've seen them let it run out like that. I thought they'd throw a red."

Dixon had figured he would ultimately run down Sato as Sato worked through lapped traffic, and he believed Sato's team was cutting it close on fuel. Rahal said his driver had enough gas to get to the end.

None of it mattered in the end as Sato was able to coast around the speedway then ride the lift new track owner Roger Penske installed to take the winner to an elevated victory circle.

Along for the ride were Rahal, the 1986 Indy 500 winner, and David Letterman, his mask buried in an unruly gray beard as the longtime comedian and TV host greeted Sato.