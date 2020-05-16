Taulia Tagovailoa transferring from Alabama to Maryland

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Taulia Tagovailoa, a backup quarterback at Alabama behind star brother Tua Tagovailoa, is transferring to Maryland.

"This decision was not easy & has been prayed on non stop. Thank you to my Pastors & my family for always interceding on my behalf," Tagovailoa said on Twitter. "Today, I am blessed to share that I will be continuing my academic & athletic journey at the University of Maryland. I'm grateful to Coach Locksley & the staff for giving me this opportunity. I can't wait to get to College Park. God bless & Go Terps!"

The 5-foot-11 quarterback will need a waiver to be eligible this season. He played five games last season as a freshman, completing 9 of 12 passes for 100 yards and a touchdown.

Maryland head coach Mike Locksley coached Tua, selected fifth overall in the NFL draft by Miami, as Alabama's offensive coordinator. In 2018, the Locksley-Tua Tagovailoa combination helped Alabama set school records for points scored (623), single-season total offense (6,859 yards) and passing yards (4,231) in a season.

Entering his second season as coach of the Terrapins, Locksley is delighted to have the younger Tagovailoa in the mix at quarterback.