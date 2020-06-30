Teams not able to disclose who goes on IL due to virus

"You see in the news around the league that's not the case everywhere and I wouldn't be shocked if that ends up happening, but that's going to be part of this."

"We're not pressuring anyone or shaming anyone that feels they shouldn't be here. We're making that known, and I think it's well-received," Elias added. "Our players have been itching to play for a while. I think the whole delay was frustrating for them, for us, and everyone just wants to go play."

Marlins CEO Derek Jeter is hoping the return of baseball can provide some solace, much like the Yankees did when they returned after 9-11.

"We were thinking as players, 'Do we even play? What does it mean? We're playing a game.' Talking to family members who had lost family members and them thanking us — 'What are you thanking us for?' They said, 'We're thanking you because you're giving us something to cheer for.

"There haven't been too many happy days around here,'" Jeter said. "Baseball played a big role, at least in New York, in the healing process. It's not saying you're ever going to forget what happened.

"But at least for three hours a day we have the opportunity to give them something to cheer for. We hope that's the case here when we get going in a couple of weeks."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.