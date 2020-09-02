 Skip to main content
Tennis results 09/04/20
Tennis results 09/04/20

TENNIS

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS

NORMAL COMMUNITY 6,

CENTRAL CATHOLIC 3

Singles

Ames (CC) def. Naraharasetty, 6-2 , 7-5; Rohrig (CC) def. More, 7-5, 6-3; Moser (NC) def. K. Keller, 6-1, 6-2; McCormick (NC) def. Kostelnick, 6-3 , 6-2; Chang (NC) def. Hundman, 6-3, 6-1; A. Keller (CC) def. Wells, 6-4, 6-3

Doubles

Mayes-Sudhir (NC) def. K. Keller-Ames, 8-1; Naraharasetty-Morre (NC) def. Kostelnick-Rohrig, 8-2; Moser-McCormick (NC) def. Hundman-A. Keller, 8-1

U HIGH 5, NORMAL WEST 4

At Normal

Singles

Gentry (NW) def Martin, 6-1, 6-1; Kraft (UH) def. VanLueklon, 6-2, 6-2; Socrates (UH) def. Storm, 6-4, 6-1; Phipps (NW) def. Feely, 6-1, 5-7, 13-11; Vaughan (NW) def. Trudo, 6-4, 6-1; Hagler (NW) def. Leak, 6-1, 6-0

Doubles

Martin-Kraft (UH) def. Gentry-VanLueklon, 1-6, 6-4, 13-11; Socrates-Feely (UH) def. Storm-Phipps, 8-6; Trudo-Jacobs (UH) def. Vaughan-Hagler, 4-6, 6-3, 10-8

