Tennis results 09/06/20
Tennis results 09/06/20

TENNIS

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS

Moline Invitational

Normal Community results

SINGLES

Third-place match

Moser (NCHS) def. McCormick (NCHS), 4-6, 6-4, 10-8

Doubles

Championship match

Sudhir-Mayes (NCHS) def.Myers-Gustafson (Moline), 6-3, 6-3

