Tennis results 09/06/20

×
Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism
Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access
TENNIS
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS
Moline Invitational
Normal Community results
SINGLES
Third-place match
Moser (NCHS) def. McCormick (NCHS), 4-6, 6-4, 10-8
Doubles
Championship match
Sudhir-Mayes (NCHS) def.Myers-Gustafson (Moline), 6-3, 6-3
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Randy Reinhardt
Reporter
Reporter for Lee Enterprises Central Illinois.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today