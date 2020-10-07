 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tennis results 10/8/20
0 comments
agate

Tennis results 10/8/20

TENNIS AGATE PHOTO

TENNIS

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS

U HIGH 4, CENTRAL CATHOLIC 1

Singles

Ames (C) def. Socrates, 3-6, 6-4, 10-7; Feely (U) def. Wilder, 6-2, 6-1

Doubles

Martin-Kraft (U) def. Rohrig-Hundman, 6-0, 6-0; Trudo-Leak (U) def. Kostelnick-Keller, 3-6, 6-4, 10-2; Moss-Jacobs (U) def. Gilmore-Keller, 6-2, 6-2

From Tuesday

BLOOMINGTON 4, NORMAL WEST 3

At Normal

SINGLES

Gentry (W) def. M. Runyan, 6-3, 7-5; G. Runyan (B) def. VanHeuklon, 6-0, 6-0; Moss (B) def. Phipps, 6-3, 6-3; Storm(W) def. Bell, 7-6, 1-6, 10-6; Vaughan (W) def. Panneerselvam, 6-3, 6-2; Stuart (B) def. Hagler, 7-5, 7-6.

DOUBLES

Stuart-Panneerselvam (B) def. Storm-Vaughan, 8-0.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News