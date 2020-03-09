Tennis tournament postponement deals economic blow

White said he attended three sold-out events last week in the desert and people present expressed no fear of the coronavirus.

"It almost feels like nothing negative is happening, then you turn on the news," he said. "Everybody I talked to said they're going to wash their hands more, be more preventive in wiping things down. Everybody I spoke to said this is not going to curtail my lifestyle, I'm still going to travel. People are still shaking hands."

At the same time, the tournament popularly referred to as Indian Wells typically attracts an older crowd and White said that may have been a consideration in calling it off.

Tourism is the No. 1 industry in the Coachella Valley, with over 60,000 workers, White said. Many of them are dependent on tips and they generate the majority of their income for the year during the peak tourism months in the winter.

"We're reminding event groups that the impact on the tourism worker can be devastating," White said. "We had a strong January and February. Bookings for March were up going into this week compared to last year at the same time."