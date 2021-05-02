Teven Jenkins has enough potential to become an NFL starter

In a weight room filled with about 80 Oklahoma State football players and staff members, coach Mike Gundy posed a question to offensive lineman Teven Jenkins.

"There's one guy in this room that could be worth $30 or $40 million someday. Do you know who that is?" Gundy recalled. "He would say no. And I would say, 'It's you, Teven.' "

The Chicago Bears drafted Jenkins in the second round Friday with hopes he can make an impact for years to come as a starting offensive tackle, and Jenkins made an impression on a video conference call with Chicago reporters through spirited descriptions of his play.

But according to Gundy, Jenkins didn't always show that fire — mostly because he didn't realize the potential he had until about 18 months ago.

"When he arrived, I don't think he had any idea what college football was like," Gundy said. "And just in the last year, he's finally developed some toughness and some grit that will certainly benefit him playing in the NFL. I would not be surprised in two years if people are looking back and saying he is potentially the best offensive lineman taken in this draft.