Teven Jenkins has enough potential to become an NFL starter

In a weight room filled with about 80 Oklahoma State football players and staff members, coach Mike Gundy posed a question to offensive lineman Teven Jenkins.
"There's one guy in this room that could be worth $30 or $40 million someday. Do you know who that is?" Gundy recalled. "He would say no. And I would say, 'It's you, Teven.' "
The Chicago Bears drafted Jenkins in the second round Friday with hopes he can make an impact for years to come as a starting offensive tackle, and Jenkins made an impression on a video conference call with Chicago reporters through spirited descriptions of his play.
But according to Gundy, Jenkins didn't always show that fire — mostly because he didn't realize the potential he had until about 18 months ago.
"When he arrived, I don't think he had any idea what college football was like," Gundy said. "And just in the last year, he's finally developed some toughness and some grit that will certainly benefit him playing in the NFL. I would not be surprised in two years if people are looking back and saying he is potentially the best offensive lineman taken in this draft.
"And I say that because he has phenomenal athleticism, strength. He's highly intelligent, and he's just started to really get into football over the last 18 months. Now I know that sounds funny, but when you're as gifted and talented as he is, you can get by being a good college football player without having that grit and toughness like he's just developed over the last 18 months. So he really brought that to our program just recently."
Jenkins' newly discovered edge is one of the traits that prompted general manager Ryan Pace to trade up from No. 52 to 39 to select him Friday night. Pace added depth to the offensive line Saturday when he selected Missouri's Larry Borom with the No. 151 overall pick in the fifth round. Pace called Borom a "versatile, big, powerful guy" who transformed his body this spring to help him move well.
The Bears run on offensive players continued into the sixth round when they picked Virginia Tech running back Khalil Herbert at No. 217 and North Carolina wide receiver Dazz Newsome at No. 221. Pace rounded out the day with a pair of defensive players: Oregon cornerback Thomas Graham Jr. at No. 228 and BYU defensive tackle Khyiris Tonga at No. 250.
In Jenkins and Borom, Pace said the Bears have players with the versatility to play both sides and tackle or guard. The Bears cut right tackle Bobby Massie this offseason but signed Germain Ifedi and Elijah Wilkinson to one-year deals.
When Pace was asked what the addition of Jenkins meant for left tackle Charles Leno, he noted Jenkins could start on either side this year and said, "We'll just let it battle out."
"We looked at the depth of offensive linemen (in the draft), and we said, 'Man, if we don't come away improving our offensive line then shame on us," Pace said. "We really thought we could attack it that way. It was important for us to do that. Adding Teven and Larry were big-time additions for us."
Jenkins, on whom the Bears had a first-round grade, said he planned "to make sure everybody rues that day they didn't pick me." And he may have that ability according to Gundy, who coached 11-year NFL left tackle Russell Okung, the No. 6 overall pick in 2010.
"Teven is more talented than him in my opinion," Gundy said. "He just hasn't scratched that surface yet."
Gundy described Jenkins, who started 35 games at Oklahoma State, as intellectual and low key, someone who shows up on time and takes care of himself.
"If you just saw a mugshot of him, he looks like he's going to engineering class," Gundy said.
But the Cowboys coaching staff found out that challenging Jenkins brought out his nasty side on the football field, that attitude Jenkins described on Friday night as wanting "to finish anybody in the dirt."
They issued such a challenge before the game against Texas in 2020 — the one that leads every highlight montage of Jenkins as he goes up against edge rusher Joseph Ossai, whom the Cincinnati Bengals drafted in the third round.
"Essentially, his guys didn't make any plays at all," Gundy said of the Texas game. "At that point, you look at him and you say, 'It took that long for you to realize that you were a special talent.' And it really did with him because he had a such a laidback personality, and I don't think he ever saw himself being that good of a football player.
"That's why I'm saying within the next couple years, the NFL is going to be really shocked at what you have. Because when we asked him and challenged him to be as good as he can be and dominate a player, we had a lot of success with him on those days."
Bears coach Matt Nagy said he believes offensive line coach Juan Castillo will "absolutely grind him with teaching him fundamentals and develop him." The Bears, of course, hope that will push Jenkins to be the player Gundy thinks he can be.
"Ryan did a really good job of (getting) the background and using all of our sources to talk to different people at Oklahoma State to find out more and more about Teven," Nagy said. "And everything that came back to us talked about the toughness of him, his work ethic, who he is as a person both on and off the field. You love who he is as a teammate. He's going to work hard."