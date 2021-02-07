The biggest win: In 2020, NFL found ways to play every game

"The fact that every team played the correct number of games. and that most people did not get sick, is a real testament to their perseverance in making it happen," said Dennis Deninger, who teaches a Super Bowl and Society class for Syracuse's sports management department.

The resiliency of the players and the league stood out as a bright note this winter, as the coronavirus ravaged the United States and the world. The NFL's ability to keep the show moving — albeit imperfectly — reinforced the sport's strong footing in American culture.

It also generated debate about whether the country and the league have their priorities straight, given that resources devoted to playing football could have conceivably been expended elsewhere.

"In some ways, you say, it doesn't feel right to be talking about sports and thinking about sports in the middle of a pandemic," said Ketra Armstrong, the director at University of Michigan's Center for Race and Ethnicity in Sport. "But when you think the role sports can play for the psyche of the country, and you understand the level people are going to to deliver sports, you can appreciate" the effort the NFL made to make the season happen.