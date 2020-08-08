The NBA MVP finalists: Antetokounmpo, James and Harden

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — This season's NBA MVP has won the award before.

A trio of past winners of the award — reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks, four-time MVP LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers and 2017-18 winner James Harden of the Houston Rockets — were announced Saturday as the finalists for this season's top NBA individual honor.

James would join Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (a six-time winner), Michael Jordan and Bill Russell as the NBA's only five-time MVPs. Antetokounmpo is bidding to become the 12th back-to-back winner of the award, and Harden is vying for his second MVP in three seasons.

"He's an incredible teammate, plays unselfishly, does everything," Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said of Antetokounmpo last month, stating his best player's MVP case. "And I think that's kind of what the MVP is, so we certainly feel like he's very deserving and we'll be excited to support him."

Antetokounmpo is also a finalist for Defensive Player of the Year, while Utah's Rudy Gobert is bidding to win that trophy for a third consecutive season.

The league announced the top three vote-getters in six individual categories. Voting has already taken place by a global panel of sportswriters and broadcasters.